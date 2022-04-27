Carry Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00067564 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010364 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

