Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $316.10 million and $11.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.94 or 0.07372135 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,825,574,209 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,670,444 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

