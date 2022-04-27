Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. 152,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,179. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

