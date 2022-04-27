Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,549 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

