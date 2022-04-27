Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CATY opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.
CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
