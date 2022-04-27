CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will post $183.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $183.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.90 million to $763.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $828.65 million, with estimates ranging from $827.60 million to $829.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 36,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

