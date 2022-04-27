Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.44

Shares of Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 14743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

