Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.55 EPS.

CNC stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Centene by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,044,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,099,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Centene by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Centene by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.