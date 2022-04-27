Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.9-141.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.01 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.550 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.61.

CNC stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,749. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

