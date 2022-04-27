Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 111,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,736,825 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.