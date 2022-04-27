Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAML. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

CAML opened at GBX 273 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($4.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £480.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.