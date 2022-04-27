CertiK (CTK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.59 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $81.04 million and $10.59 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,032,637 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

