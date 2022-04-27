CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,395. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

