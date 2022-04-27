CHADS VC Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $664.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00100970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,341,063 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,130 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.