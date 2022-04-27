Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHKP traded down $6.76 on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,385. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

