Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $136.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,706. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

