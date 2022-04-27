Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.66

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.66 ($3.64) and traded as high as GBX 291.09 ($3.71). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.62), with a volume of 189,706 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.62. The stock has a market cap of £427.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.