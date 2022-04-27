Chesswood Group Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 328,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,848,519.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.