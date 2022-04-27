Chesswood Group Limited to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
TSE:CHW opened at C$13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 33.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$10.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
