Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 368,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,163,998. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

