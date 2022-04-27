China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,308. China Dongsheng International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Dongsheng International, Inc intends to acquire public and private companies that are engaged in the technology, natural resource, and various other sectors. China Dongsheng International, Inc was founded in 2002 and based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

