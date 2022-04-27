China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,308. China Dongsheng International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile (Get Rating)
