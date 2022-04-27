China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Down 1.3%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.
About China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.