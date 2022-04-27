CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 65,531 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,531 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 299,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 154,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $21.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.27. 183,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.