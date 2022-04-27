CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 330,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.70. 59,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $248.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $365.29 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

