CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,971 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $88,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.41. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.46 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

