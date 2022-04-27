CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 49,594 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 995,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 856,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,235,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 506,174 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

WBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 412,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

