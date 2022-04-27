CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $158,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $24.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $900.55. The company had a trading volume of 756,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,450,383. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $937.92 and its 200-day moving average is $985.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.