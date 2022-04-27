CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,596 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,422,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,744 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,558. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.84 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.