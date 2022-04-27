CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.74 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,925. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.