CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $252.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $252,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 2,888,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,486,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

