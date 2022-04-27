CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $386.01 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $386,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 339,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,123. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.