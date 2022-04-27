CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $604.33 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,678,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 179,939 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 2.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.89% of TELUS worth $604,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

