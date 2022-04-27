CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,465 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.12% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,111,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 61,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

