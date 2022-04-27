CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,305 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.23, for a total transaction of $568,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

