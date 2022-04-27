CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.00% of Restaurant Brands International worth $187,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

