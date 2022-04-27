CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 192,358 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 192,358 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,241 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 1,283,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,155,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

