CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 286,057 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 286,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 124,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

