CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 88,964 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,964 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,362. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

