CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Stantec worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

