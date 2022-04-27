CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604,533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $106,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.