Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.66.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 42.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 48.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

