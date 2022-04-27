Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Citi Trends stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.33.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
