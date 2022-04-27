Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $241.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.33.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

