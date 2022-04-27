Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

CZWI stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

CZWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

