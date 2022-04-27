Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.51

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 262159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

