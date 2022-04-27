Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of CZNC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,890. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3,328.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

