Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NYSE CCO remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,077,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,374. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

