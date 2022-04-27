Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Clene posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 35,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin acquired 20,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 319,243 shares of company stock valued at $947,104 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 80,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,908. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.