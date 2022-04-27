CloakCoin Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00005041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 68% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $35,333.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008504 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,839,036 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

