Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 645.5% in April

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GLV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 6,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,568. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $12.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
