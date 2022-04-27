CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 67,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
