CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLSH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 67,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators; and cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

