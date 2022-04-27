CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 6,676.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 333,296 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises approximately 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.18% of CMC Materials worth $64,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CCMP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.39. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCMP. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

