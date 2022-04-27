CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

CME stock traded up $12.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.93. 2,256,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,735. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

